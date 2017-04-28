WGRZ
Close

April 30 is Adopt a Shelter Pet Day!

WGRZ 5:22 PM. EDT April 28, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day in WNY.  There are several shelters in WNY with pets available for adoption.  Here are just a few: 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories