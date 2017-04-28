April 30 is Adopt a Shelter Pet Day!

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- April 30 is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day in WNY. There are several shelters in WNY with pets available for adoption. Here are just a few:

Erie County SPCA- https://www.yourspca.org/

Buffalo Animcal Shelter- https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofCBAS

Niagara County SPCA- http://www.niagaraspca.org/

Joyful Rescues- http://www.joyfulrescues.com/

Ten Lives Club http://www.tenlivesclub.com/home_0.aspx

Black Dog Second Chance- http://www.blackdogsecondchance.org/

Heart of Niagara Animal Rescue- http://www.heartofniagara.org/

Buffalo Greyhound Adoption- http://www.b-g-a.org/index.php

Buffalo Paws and Claws Animal Shelter- http://www.bpcanimalrescue.com/

Pets Alive WNY- http://www.petsalivewny.org/

Buffalo Pug & Small Breed Rescue, Inc.- http://www.buffalopugs.org/

Buffalo Cares Animal Rescue https://www.facebook.com/buffaloCARES

Home Sweet Home Animal Rescue- http://www.homesweethomerescue.org/

Heart Animal Rescue and Adoption- http://heartforanimals.org/

Buddy's Second Chance Rescue- https://www.facebook.com/Buddysrescue

Tiny Paws Big Hearts Rescue- https://sites.google.com/site/tinypawsbigheartsrescue/

© 2017 WGRZ-TV