3rd Annual WNY Warrior's Flight takes off Friday

BUFFALO, NY-- - For the third year, a group of Western New York veterans will fly out to Washington DC to visit the memorials honoring their service.

Two dozen local veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, will join Senator Rob Ortt for the Western New York Warriors Flight on Friday morning.

Here are the scheduled stops of their daylong trip:

10:30- Wreath Ceremony at World War II Memorial

12:30- Visit Lincoln, Vietnam War and Korean War memorials; Wreath Ceremony

2:00- Driving Tour of Capitol, Supreme Court; possible stop at Iwo Jima

3:30- Arlington National Cemetery

4:00- Tomb of the Unknowns; Changing of the Guard ceremony

One of the veterans joining the trip is 100-year-old Patricia Erway, who was honored in August for her service in the women's Army Corps.

Erway signed up for the corps in 1944, more than 73 years ago, but she can still recall her time in service.

"I saw the change of the guard too,” said Erway. “I've got the picture of it, but that was a long time ago, and you wonder how I remember it, but I do."

Erway has already seen the World War II memorial herself, but not any of the other memorials, but regardless she said it takes on a whole new meaning to visit them with her fellow veterans.

“It's an honor to go with all of those people,” she said.

2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson will be documenting the entire day-long trip, including fresh stories throughout the day both online and on air.

