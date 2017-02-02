Good Neighbor: Volunteer Firefighter in Amherst Celebrates 50 Years of Active Service

At a ceremony in January, Dave Humbert, left, is recognized by Assemblyman Ray Walter for 50 years of active service with the North Bailey Volunteer Fire Company in Amherst.

AMHERST, NY- This week's 2 On Your Side "Good Neighbor" is an Amherst man who puts his life at risk to help others, and has volunteered to do that for a half century.

Dave Humbert says he simply enjoys helping people, and that's why he has spent nearly every day for the past 50 years helping others through the volunteer fire service.

Using the back of a restaurant placemat, he applied to join the North Bailey Volunteer Fire Company in 1967 when he was just 17. Since then, Humbert has held countless offices and served in nearly every capacity at North Bailey. He only took time off between 1969 - 1972 to serve in the Army.

"He was a very good Chief. He was a very good President and, I'll tell you, he takes care of everything at the firehall," said Robert Sykes, member of the Board of Directors for North Bailey.

Humbert did all that while balancing his day job as an Amherst Fire Alarm Office dispatcher, and being a husband and father of two daughters.

"I'm thankful for my wife and my kids being able to take care of things," said Humbert.

His wife of 38 years, Jeanne, says she is very proud.

"I've always said in our lives it's our daughters first, then the fire department, and then me. But that's ok. It's really ok. I know how much it means to him," said Jeanne.

Humbert's been a hero at calls, a fire-prevention teacher for children, and a leader and inspiration for fellow firefighters, proving no job is too big nor task is too small for him.

"Doesn't matter if he was chief or a cleaner or changing a light bulb, he doesn't mind doing any job and he does it with a smile on his face," said North Bailey President William Richter.

"He's there for our firemen. He's there for the community. He's a great man," North Bailey Chief Donald Geib said of Humbert.

At an installation banquet at the end of January, Humbert was not only recognized for his half a century of selfless service, but also for being North Bailey's Firefighter of the Year, responding to 326 calls, 90% of them.

Humbert is commended for his unwavering commitment to the brotherhood and his neighborhood.

"My heart and soul is in with the North Bailey volunteer firemen and fire company and it's been very rewarding," he said.

