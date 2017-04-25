Nordstrom does it again; men's jeans with fake mud selling for $425

Seriously, this is starting to get weird.

Nordstrom is selling a pair of men's jeans for $425. Now, when you think of something with that hefty price tag, you're probably thinking of something elegant, classy, possibly a high end brand comes to mind.

Well, guess again because these jeans are actually covered in fake mud. It is called the Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans and they come in one color; indigo.

It is described as "heavily distressed medium-blue denim jeans in a comfortable straight-leg fit embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action with a crackled, caked-on muddy coating that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty."

Yes, this is real.

Well, we do not like to judge here at 11Alive, so, if you feel these already-dirtied jeans are meant for you and you have $425 to splurge, by all means, buy them.

