Minn. couple finds love in a dairy barn

Jason and Michele Shroeder (Photo: Ben Garvin, KARE 11)

NEW ULM, Minn. - Love can be found in the most unexpected places. Take a dairy barn, for example.

That's where, on a hot summer evening in 2002, Jason and Michele Shroeder met.

Michele walked into the barn to look at the cows. Jason and his brother, Tim, and his father, John, were there too.

“All the sudden my head turned to the doorway because I could smell perfume… Michele was standing in the doorway,” explained Jason.

“It still blows my mind he could smell my perfume in a barn,” laughed Michele.

She says she noticed his smile and later find out just how nice he was.

“And I don’t even think we realized what else was going on around us cause we just kept visiting, just the two of us,” said Michele.

This would be the beginning, the very first few moments, to their love story. One that is still going strong after nearly 15 years of marriage.

