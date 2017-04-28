Meet a Cow, Collect $5

(Photo: frederic prochasson/thinkstock, Prochasson Frederic)

NEWFANE, NY – There is an advertisement, which can be seen on NFTA busses in Western New York, which states “come meet a cow, we’ll pay you $5”.

The advertisement directs you to a web site, which then directs you to the Asha Sanctuary on Coomer Road in Newfane.

“Yes, if you go to our web site and register to visit us and meet Albert the Super Cow, we will pay you $5,” confirmed the operator of the sanctuary Tracy Murphy.

Albert the Super Cow is actually a steer, whom Murphy rescued from an auction house.

“All of the animals here have all either come from an abuse situation at a farm, or from an auction house, or saved from slaughter,” Murphy told WGRZ-TV, as she tended to the cows, pigs, sheep, donkeys, and fowl who live at the 27 acre sanctuary. “That's how they all came to be here, absolutely,” she said.

How Murphy came to be here, is a story in itself and one perhaps worth more than $5 to hear.

“The banking world gave me the skills I needed," she began, in explaining how she gave up a successful corporate career for greener pastures in northern Niagara County.

“This is where my heart was and I needed to be here for the animals," said Murphy, adding that it was a decision which left her, in one respect, richer than any banker might be.

“I feel rich in my heart," she said.

Murphy is also a devout vegan, who founded the Buffalo Vegan Society ten years ago.

She freely admits that the concept of paying people to see these animals, is steeped in a hope that they might fall in love with them...to the point where they would never consider eating one again.

“Just one person doing that can save thousands of animal lives in their lifetimes. But we actually had 400 people come through here last year, and 75% of them signed our “pledge to be veg,” Murphy said.

Those who would like to visit the sanctuary and collect $5, can plan their visit by going to the website: meetacow.com



