Man locates his cat three years later

South Buffalo resident Daniel Wright holds his cat Boots for the first time in three years thanks to microchip technology.

HAMBURG, NY -- After days of worrying, and years of wondering, Daniel Wright finally know where his cat is.

The folks at the Ten Lives Club in Hamburg, took the little black and white cat in just over a week ago, and because a microchip that had been implanted by the SPCA, Daniel has his cat back.

This reunion was made possible thanks to that microchip that contained Daniel's contact information. If your pet does not have one, get in tough with your veterinarian for information on to get one.

