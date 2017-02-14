Idaho man's parody of Beyoncé pregnancy announcement is everything

An Idaho man recreated Beyonce's pregancy announcement with his own hilarious rendition. (Photo: Christian O’Bryan/ Beyonce Carter)

MOSCOW, Idaho --- A man in Moscow is enjoying his 15 minutes of fame after a hilarious photo of him recreating Beyoncé’s epic pregnancy announcement went viral online.

Christian O’Bryan, 25, said when news of the superstar’s pregnancy broke, his wife's sister texted them about it and they – like many of us – immediately went through her pregnancy photos.

“When we got to the picture of her on top of the red Porsche, we were like, ‘Oh my God, we have to do this,’” said O’Bryan.

He already had the red Porsche in his backyard – he bought it off a family friend and it doesn’t run – and used their dead Christmas tree as the decoration. He just had to borrow the blue tarp from a neighbor.

“My dad is a photographer and I’ve never been shy of the camera, so I’ve done some funny shoots like this before,” he said. “We saw that photo and figured, I’d just go in my underwear on the Porsche.”

He said once they prepared the photo shoot, all it took was a call to his father to get the ball rolling.

“I called my dad and was like ‘Will you take a Beyoncé photo of me?’ and he was like ‘I’ll be right over,’” said O’Bryan.

His friend posted the photos on Reddit, a social media site, and they immediately began to go viral.

“The photo has more than a million views on Reddit and I thought yesterday, ‘Man, that is a lot of people to see me in my underwear,’” joked O’Bryan. “My dad always said ‘any attention is good attention.’”

Beyoncé announced she is pregnant with twins a week ago. The twins will be her second and third child with husband Jay Z (Shawn Corey Carter). She gave birth to her firstborn daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in 2012.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

