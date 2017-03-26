Hope Before Heaven helps local dogs

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- A local teen worked to help out four legged friends in the Western New York community Sunday.

Calypso Marx-Blake joined with the non-profit, " Hope Before Heaven ," to collect donations at the Pet Supplies Plus on Delaware Avenue.

Hope Before Heaven helps dog owners cover emergency vet bills, so that the pups won't have to be euthanized.

Many of the dogs the organization helps are also blind and deaf; some of which have been used as fighting dogs.

If you weren't able to come out Sunday, but would still like to help, "Hope Before Heaven" is hosting a fundraiser next Sunday from 1-5 p.m . at the Rescue Fire Company on Strad Avenue in North Tonawanda.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV