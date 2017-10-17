Help for students relocated after Hurricane Maria

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- There's a new initiative to help the young victims of Hurricane Maria here in Western New York.

The Buffalo School District is launching its "A Good Start" program. It will provide new backpacks filled with supplies for students who come to Buffalo from Puerto Rico and other impacted areas.

Most of the supplies were donated by The Teachers Desk, a non-profit organization that allows teachers to shop for free for students in need.

Barbara Seals Nevergold, Buffalo School Board President, said, "What we want to do is start those students off with a welcoming pack and let them know we are thinking about them. We are concerned about the fact that many are coming with nothing and we want to get them off to a good start."

So far, 36 students have relocated from Puerto Rico to Buffalo.

