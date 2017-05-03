Good-hearted officers give homeless man makeover

Police officers in Rome, New York gave a homeless man a fresh shave, haircut, and some new clothes as part of a makeover. (Photo: NBC News Channel/Rome Police Dept.)

ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man down on his luck in upstate New York got a helping hand from some friendly police officers last month.

According to police in Rome, N.Y., Bobby interacted with officers and told them that he would love a warm shower and a haircut.

So, the officers got together and granted his wish.

Bobby got a haircut, shave, and even a new wardrobe of donated clothing. The officers said Bobby couldn’t thank them enough for their kindness and help, as well as his transformation.

The photos of Bobby’s makeover have since gone viral with thousands of views on social media.

