Girl wins prize with 38 pound cabbage

Kara Hassenfratz and her prized cabbage. (Photo: Provided by St. Mary's School)

A class project turned into one colossal cabbage.

St. Mary's Elementary students take part in a statewide program to bring home cabbage seeds to grow, and 4th grader Kara Hassenfratz grew the biggest one in the state at 38 pounds!

She got a thousand-dollar prize for her gargantuan greenery.

So what happened to the cabbage?

"We put it in half and one half went to my grandma and one half went to us and we made sauerkraut with it. And was that good? I didn't have it. Because you don't like it. Well, I don't know. I had raw cabbage and I didn't really like it," said Kara.

So what's the key to growing a big cabbage? Kara says it's making sure you have good soil.

