Freddie's Donuts return

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A tasty Buffalo favorite that long-time Western New Yorkers will remember was back Friday morning... kind of.

The man on the bicycle is Fred Frandina whose family used to work at the old Freddie's Donuts on Main Street.

And he re-created those donuts in a church kitchen then set off down Hertel Avenue on his bike selling boxes of a half-dozen each to people along the way.

"Freddie's is a Buffalo tradition and my name's Fred so I would like to carry on that tradition. It's a passing of the baton of sorts to me," said Frandina.

Fred plans to take these rides on Hertel and Elmwood Friday and Saturday mornings.

