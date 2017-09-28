A perfect fall game-day dish: BBQ Chicken Nachos

KUSA - Nachos are one of those nearly-perfect game day dishes.
And so is nearly anything slathered in barbecue sauce.
So why not combine the two?
This nacho variation is incredible with the basics, but there's a lot you can add to kick it up another notch.
Throw in jalapenos to add some spice, guacamole for a smooth cool touch, or bacon because... bacon.
It's a quick and relatively cheap meal that will satisfy some pretty big appetites.
This story was originally published in September, 2015.
