ELMA, N.Y. -- There is a new way that you can help a 12-year-old boy from Elma who is battling brain cancer.



Ben Stromecki loves outdoor activities, so that's why volunteers with the Ben Be Strong Foundation decorated boots for the "Fill a Boot for Ben" campaign. Anyone who would like a boot for their school or business to help raise money for Ben and his family can do so by contacting Beth Nowak at 716-225-0494.

There is also a big fundraiser for Ben on Saturday, Oct.14 at the Armor Fire Company in Hamburg.

