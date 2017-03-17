Penny Carnival in Batavia 3/18

Penny Carnival

BATAVIA, NY-- Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend?

The 28th Annual Penny Carnival to help raise money for St. Joseph's Catholic School in Batavia takes place March 18.

There will be games, cash giveaways, raffles, waffles, auction and bake sale. You could even get a chance to win a Jack Eichel jersey!

The carnival will be held from 10a-4p at the school, which is located at 2 Summit Street in Batavia.

