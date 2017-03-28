NYS Fair is adding 4 baby care centers

New York State Fair

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Parents who bring their young children to the New York State Fair will now have special areas to clean, feed and care for the tykes.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the fairgrounds in the Syracuse suburb of Geddes (GEH'-dihs) will feature four baby care centers placed around the property.



The air-conditioned structures will include private space for nursing mothers and a clean area where parents can change diapers or relax with their children. Fairground employees will staff the buildings, which are 20-foot A-frame structures constructed by Amish Structures, a Syracuse-area company.



State fair carpenters are finishing the interiors and the grounds crew will landscape the exterior.



This year's fair starts Aug. 23 and runs until Labor Day, Sept. 4.

© 2017 Associated Press