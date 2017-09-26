'He does stupid things' | Kids copy dangerous social media stuntman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There's a dangerous challenge making the rounds on social media right now that could land your kids behind bars.

Carolina parents should listen closely because one mom says it's already happening in Charlotte and she has a warning for everyone.

"It was my kids who said, 'he does stupid things, mommy,' and unfortunately these kids want to repeat it," said Maria Thrasher, a south Charlotte mom. "They model the behavior."

These days, with the touch of a screen, anyone can become a social media superstar. Case in point with a public figure named "Boonk," as he's Insta-famous for his stunts.

From stealing donuts to a fresh pair of Nike shoes, Boonk has a whopping 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

"If I texted them right now, they'd be like 'are you going to do it?'" said Jasmine Thrasher, a high school student. "I'd be like, 'no!'"

"Have you been asked to do the 'Boonkgang Challenge?'" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"Yeah." said Jasmine.

That's something Jasmine's mother is worried about. Maria is a mom on a mission. She posted an alert about the Boonkgang Challenge on Facebook warning other parents.

"Kids were going into a local business and acting stupid," said Maria. "They were vandalizing. They were terrorizing the staff."

"What do you get for doing a Boonkgang Challenge?" asked NBC Charlotte's Xavier Walton.

"Likes and followers," said Jasmine.

The man Maria says millions of people are following was arrested after an incident at a Dunkin Donuts.

"For kids, they are not seeing the big picture," said Maria. "Comes with very serious consequences."

© 2017 WCNC.COM