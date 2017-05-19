A Day Out with Thomas this weekend

MEDINA, NY-- WNY children will hear "All Aboard" this weekend!
A Day With Thomas the Tank Train begins this weekend at the Medina Railroad.
The children will get to enjoy a train ride with Thomas. There are limited tickets left for this weekend (5/20-5/21), but tickets are still available for next weekend (5/27-5/28). For more information: https://www.medinarailroad.com/dowt-main
