A Day Out with Thomas this weekend

WGRZ 3:10 PM. EDT May 19, 2017

MEDINA, NY--  WNY children will hear "All Aboard" this weekend!

A Day With Thomas the Tank Train begins this weekend at the Medina Railroad.

The children will get to enjoy a train ride with Thomas.   There are limited tickets left for this weekend (5/20-5/21), but tickets are still available for next weekend (5/27-5/28).  For more information:   https://www.medinarailroad.com/dowt-main

