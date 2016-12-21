Family In Need Receives Van, Donations

WGRZ Photo of the van donated to the Ayrhart family. WGRZ Photo

Orchard Park, N.Y. -- Western New York has proven again that this community steps forward when it comes to helping families in need.

The Ayrhart family's van is on its last legs. You name it and it has problems -- the electrical system, the heater, the muffler and windows are all shot.

All this while Shaun Ayhart is battling an inoperable brain tumor. The van was constantly breaking down when Shaun needed to go to treatment.

Scott Brown: "If you had a request of the community to make this a good Christmas what would it be?"

"I'd ask them to please help our family," Samantha Ayrhardt said. "If anybody could come together and help us get the car, we'd have the safety of knowing that we could get to his treatments without having to bug somebody to try to use their car."

One of those watching the news that night was Scott Bieler, the head of West Herr in Orchard Park.

And you guessed it -- Bieler was so moved by the Ayrhart's plight that he agreed to donate this 2016 Dodge Van.

Wednesday morning Samantha got a first look at the van and immediately started crying.

Scott Brown: "You got your first look at it a few minutes ago, what did you think?"

Samantha Ayrhart: "It's amazing, can't thank them enough. Our old van that you guys left last week has not started since, it's sitting in the driveway right now."

Scott Brown: "What prompted you guys to get involved?"

Scott Bieler, West Herr President: "Well thanks to you and Channel 2, we saw piece on the news and saw what a terrific family they are, and we kind of felt compelled to help and we're so glad we did."

And that wasn't the only piece of good news the family has received over the past week.

After our original story aired a week ago, a GoFundMe page for the family blew up, with donations now standing at $25,000.

Scott Brown: "Compare how things were just one week ago, now all this has changed in an instant?"

Samantha Ayrhart: "It's amazing, we know that we now have a car so we can go. We now the financial support where I don't have to worry about going back to work, I can stay home and we can pay our bills, so it's wonderful."