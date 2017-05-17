Create a new Oreo and get stuffed with cash

(Photo: ThinkStock, bhofack2)

Are you a cookie connoisseur? Do you have what it takes to create the ultimate cookie? If so, you're in luck.

Oreo has been debuting plenty of fun, unique and downright delicious flavors recently.

Some recent flavors include Mississippi mud pie, Apple Pie Oreos, Swedish Fish Oreos and Peep Oreos.

And now they're turning to cookie-fans to find their next big hit. The selected cookie's creator will not only be able to see their delicious creation in stores across the United States, they'll also be given a whopping $500,000.

Even if your cookie isn't the "chosen one," finalists will receive $25,000 for their idea.

Best of all, it's super easy to send your idea to Oreo.

Text your cookie creation to 59626, post it on Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtags #MyOreoCreation #Contest or respond to a social post from Oreo with your idea with the same hashtags.

Oreo will also be taking entries on their website starting May 25.

Surprise, surprise, surprise! The third new Oreo invading our lives this week is the Mississippi Mud Pie Oreo, exclusive to Dollar General stores. I need a salad. 😟 A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on May 10, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

© 2017 WCNC.COM