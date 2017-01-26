CPR flash mob in Silver Creek inspired by fallen deputy

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. - A beloved Sheriff's deputy and school resource officer who went into cardiac arrest and died back in October was the inspiration for a flash mob in Chautauqua County Thursday night.

A hands-only CPR flash mob took over the court during halftime at the varsity girl's basketball game in Silver Creek.

It was to honor Kevin Link.

His sister told us his untimely passing should inspire others to learn the importance of CPR.

"It was very eye opening and educational. I wonder if we could have saved Kevin. You know, if somebody would have been there right then and there. If, you know, he could have been saved," said Maggie Owen.

Players on Silver Creek also wore "Link" on the back of their jerseys.

