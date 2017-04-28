Celebrate WNY: Decorators' Show House

Decorators' Show House 2017 at 766 Ellicott Street in Buffalo. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Daybreak viewers got a sneak preview of the Decorators' Show House in Buffalo.

The Ellicott Street property, adjacent to the Kevin Guest House, was formerly owned by August Feine.

For $25, guests can tour the spacious property and get some ideas for their homes from Western New York's best designers. T

The house will remain open through May 21. The Junior League of Buffalo, along with the Buffalo News, is responsible for the charity event once every two years.

The website for more information is www.JLBuffalo.org. It is recommended that guests view the website prior to visiting due to restricted parking in the area near the show house.

