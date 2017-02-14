Buffalo bus driver appears on NBC's 'The Wall'

Darnell Barton on NBC's "The Wall"

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo bus driver who saved the life of a suicidal girl a couple of years ago was on national television Tuesday night.

Darnell Barton and his brother were on NBC's new game show "The Wall." The show was taped in Los Angeles more than a year ago. Darnell watched it air Tuesday night with his family on Channel 2.

It was an emotional roller coaster for everyone watching. Even though Darnell didn't win any money, he says his life is rich with blessings.

"Would I have loved to have won $12 million, and helped, love here still exists, and good things will continue to come, just not that way."

Darnell continues to drive for NFTA Metro and continues to drive his kids to school every morning.

