Benefit held for victim of rare disease

Brittany Kerr

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A benefit was held Saturday to raise money and awareness for a rare disease that took the life of a young woman in Western New York.

26-year-old Brittany Kerr died from the immune disease HLH just three weeks after her diagnosis. The fundraiser was held at the AMVETS Post on Review Street in Buffalo.

"If your kids are experiencing any stomach pains, weight loss, sweating or flu-like symptoms, get them in get them checked and tell them, you know what, we need blood work done," said Brittany's mother, Cindy Kerr.

Money raised goes to HLH research through Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

