Basketball team rallies around one of their own

Joseph O'Rourke, WGRZ 9:16 PM. EST February 16, 2017

SHERMAN, N.Y. - It was a great moment on the high school basketball court in the Chautauqua County community of Sherman.

It involves a high school senior Tucker Pierce, who lives with Down Syndrome.

Earlier in the year, he started attending the basketball team's practice. In response, the team adopted him as the water boy. Wednesday night, during the senior night game against Cassadega, they put Tucker on the court and he made a basket. It was a moment that made both teams, coaches, can fans celebrate.

Tucker's basket was part of a big night for his teammates. Sherman won 63-39.

