Buffalo museum houses automotive history
The Pierce Arrow Museum in Buffalo takes us back through automotive history. The display includes the Playboy car, manufactured in Buffalo and that Hugh Hefner is reported to have named his magazine after. (Story originally aired March 2008)
WGRZ 11:52 AM. EDT September 28, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man hurt after vehicle collapses on him
-
Forensic team will investigate human remains
-
Body pulled out of Niagara river in Lewiston
-
REPORTS; JENNIFER LAWRENCE LANDS IN BUFFALO
-
Man in critical condition after ATV crash
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
96 YEAR OLD WOMAN ATTACKED IN HER HOME
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Body Found In The Woods In North Collins
-
Erie County Sheriff's update investigation on human remains found
More Stories
-
Source: VP Pence coming to WNYSep 28, 2017, 10:20 a.m.
-
18 people displaced after Buffalo house fireSep 28, 2017, 3:59 a.m.
-
Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy, dies at 91Sep 27, 2017, 11:23 p.m.