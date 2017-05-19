A Mother/Daughter Prom For the Ages

Alexis and Libby Gaymon

BUFFALO, N.Y. - At 43 years old, Libby Gaymon went to prom for the very first time on Friday night-- making up for the prom she never attended while she was in high school herself.

But her date was not her husband.

It was her daughter, 17-year-old Alexis, a senior at McKinley High School.

"I'm going to prom," Libby said. "I was asked to go to prom, and I'm going! It's awesome."

A little more than a year ago, Libby was diagnosed with cancer.

Two months ago, she learned it was terminal.

But that did not stop her from going to prom with her daughter.

Click the video player above to see the send-off -- and the celebration -- of a prom date for the ages.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV