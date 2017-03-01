'40 bags in 40 days' decluttering challenge goes viral

'40 Bags in 40 Days' challenge logo (Photo: Instagram, Custom)

Declutter your life and focus on what's really important-- that's the goal of the #40bagsin40days challenge that's currently going viral.

The idea is simple; every day during Lent, declutter one area per day.

The challenge originated on a blog called "White House Black Shutters" and tens of thousands of people have joined in. The author of the blog says going through the challenge once a year has helped her and her family refresh their home. She says simplifying her home makes it easier to keep clean, but also focus on the stuff that's really important.

A Facebook group for people participating the challenge has ballooned to more than 48,000 members. And the #40bagsin40days hashtag on Instagram has over 10,000 posts.

The challenge runs the entirety of Lent, starting on March 1 and running until April 15.

