BUFFALO, NY - It didn’t matter if you were 7-years-old, or 77 — if you visited the TOPS/National Fuel Complex on Saturday morning, you were ready to run.

More than 2,000 people showed up to the delight of race organizers, the highest attendance so far in 10 years of the annual TOPS 5K/10K Run and Family Walk event.

The chip-timed event welcomed competitive runners and recreational runners alike, hosting a number of post-race events including an auction, raffle, and some musical entertainment.

Race organizer Kathleen Graim said she was blown away by the attendance, saying the event raised more than $200,000 to benefit the Roswell Park Cancer Institute.



