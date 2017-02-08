2017 Buffalo Auto Show opens Thursday

The Buffalo Auto Show 2016 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The 2017 Buffalo Auto show gets underway Thursday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The latest and greatest cars, trucks, SUV's, and more will all be on display. Show organizers say every year brings huge surprises and advancements in the automobile industry.

"From the outside to the inside, it's amazing, we're watching the technology that changes by the week, by the month. Last year, we didn't have a third of the things that are inside these cars. So this weekend's going to be a chance to show it off," said Paul Stasiak with the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealers Association.

The auto show is open through Sunday from 10 to 10 everyday except Sunday when it closes at 7.

