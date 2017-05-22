Newlywed slays wedding dress shoot underwater

(Photo: Nicole Hardesty)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A D.C. woman took the definition of newlywed photos to a whole new level (or perhaps sea level is more fitting) and the photos are absolutely stunning.

Nicole Hardesty, 30, has only been married a week and some change, but the newlywed couldn't wait to get her feet wet -- literally.

(Photo: Nicole Hardesty)

"I've been a competitive swimmer all my life. I love being in the water. Every chance I get, I do underwater photo shoots," Hardesty explained with a smile.

In the photos, Hardesty can be seen gracefully posing in a beautiful, white gown at the bottom of the pool bearing resemblance to a mermaid.

"I wanted the photos to have a serene look... look like a mermaid," she elaborated.

Truth be told, the newlywed imagined the photo shoot being a little bluer.

"This was really my compromise. I wanted to originally do it in my blue wedding dress," Hardesty clarified.

However, her grandmother and mother "were not having it." Which makes complete sense considering the fact that her 90-year-old grandmother spent four weeks making the dress for her special day.

So instead she used her reception gown for the special occasion. Hardesty's brother, who also just so happens to be a strong swimmer, snapped the pictures while she ever so elegantly posed in the water.

Hardesty said it was a lot harder than she imagined, but what's a 45-second to one minute struggle under water to a mermaid at heart.

As for her prince charming, he was not physically in the picture but he stayed alongside the pool throughout the shoot for moral support.

"It would've been cute if he could've done it, but he's not as strong in the water," Hardesty said.

Either way the memories will swim on forever.

She plans to have it cleaned professionally and donated to Forever Angels of Virginia, an organization that creates infant gowns for babies who pass away from a miscarriage, stillbirth or death.

DISCLAIMER: Nicole Hardesty works as a social media editor for WUSA9.

