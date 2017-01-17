Twitter challenges parents to sum up their #KidsIn5Words

(Photo: Thinkstock)

A new hashtag is trending, thanks to a Twitter Moments challenge which asked parents to sum up their children in five words.

Mothers and Fathers of Twitter were quick to respond with hilarious, sweet and a little bit sassy tweets.

#KidsIn5Words Wish I was still one — Kesha Tedder (@KeshaTedder) January 16, 2017

The reason why mommy drinks#KidsIn5Words — Keebler Sidejob(@kauffeemann) January 16, 2017

#KidsIn5Words Have better toys than me — KeshaTedder(@KeshaTedder) January 16, 2017

#KidsIn5Words best thing that ever happened pic.twitter.com/BoCxFeqELM — Truly Awesome Darren (@TheTrueDocLove) January 16, 2017

Grow up too damn fast. #KidsIn5Words — Robyn Your 💜 (@robyndwoskin) January 16, 2017

Took abs, gave me kisses ♥️#KidsIn5Words — AlikaHope (@AlikaHope) January 16, 2017

The most honest people ever #KidsIn5Words — Toya(@Solely_Toya) January 16, 2017

