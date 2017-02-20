The Remembering Project: Leave Your Legacy

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's something that can be really tough to think about: Life after you're gone.

How will your husband or wife remember you? What about your kids and grandkids? A local couple has started a project to help regular people leave their legacy.

"I equate it to walking down the road, whistling a happy tune and you hit a brick wall and everything in life changes," said Brenda Canaday.

Back in 2011, Canaday's husband, Tom, didn't feel well. Canaday said his doctor thought he was dealing with spring allergies. But they quickly found out he had leukemia.

Life for both Brenda and Tom changed quickly.

"It changes in ways you don't get to practice. You don't get to grow gradually into it," she said.

After 37 years of marriage, Tom died.

"Losing your spouse is beyond anything I could have imagined," said Canaday. "And you don't anticipate it."

Along with his wife, Tom left behind three adult children, grandchildren and now a great grandson.

"Tom had done a number of things that I wanted his children to know about," said Canaday. "I really want them to know what Tom's expectations would be."

"I think we're in an amazing age right now where we can record everything. We have videos of our day to day life and that's really nice, but to really capture the stories is important," said Hunt.

For those same reasons, Jim Halsch and Sue Hunt started "The Remembering Project."Halsch and Hunt conduct their interviews with simple technology: An iPhone. Then they convert the recordings and save them to a flash drive. The recordings are never posted on the internet.

"They have the option of sending the flash drive off to a grandchild or they can just listen to it with family members," said Halsch.

People and businesses are underwriting The Remembering Project, so it's free for anyone who wants to participate.

"When they're gone, those stories are gone," said Hunt. "So if there's not some way they've memorialized this, it's lost from history."

For Canaday, her Remembering Project is still a work in progress.

"I think more than anything, it means a great deal to be able to hear that voice and to hear that that person really still lives in your memory and in your heart and also, in a very tangible way," she said.

If you're interested in participating, you can contact Jim Halsch by email. His email address is jim@gatecityadvisors.com. You can also call him at 336-272-5680.