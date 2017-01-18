McDonalds to introduce 2 new ‘Big Mac' sizes

(Photo: McDonalds)

McDonalds will soon begin to sell two new sizes of the Big Mac, in addition to the original.

The “Grand Mac” will have two beef patties that total one-third pound of meat. The "Mac Jr." will be just a single layer "Big Mac," instead of adding the traditional middle bun like in the original.

“We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz in a release. “The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”

McDonalds has been serving the Big Mac since 1967 when a franchise owner, Jim Delligatti, invented them in Pennsylvania.

McDonald’s did not give a more specific timeline for the Mac rollout, only writing the campaign will go national in “early 2017.”

Officials said the new sizes will only be available for a limited time.

