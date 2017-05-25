Long-time pen pals finally meet after nearly 50 years

They've been pen pals for nearly 50 years. On Thursday, for the first time, a Hill Country woman got to meet her devoted pen pal who lives overseas.

"We are finally going to get to meet in person. This is really exciting. I've been waiting for this for a long time," said Casey Gray of Spring Branch.

They've been writing for 47 years, to be exact. That's how long Gray has been writing, calling, and, recently, Facebooking Jackie Elliot, who now lives in Queensland, Australia.

"In March, [Jackie's] daughter got an internship over in Canada and wanted to surprise her mom, give her a mom's day present," Casey said. "[She] went to Canada with her mom, spent a couple of days, and then she handed her mom the ticket [to San Antonio]."

Casey's husband Randy played a big part in setting up the surprise.

"For me, it feels great," he said. "She's getting to meet somebody she's known all of her life and never seen face-to-face."

And finally, two months after the surprise was revealed, and a few more minutes after the plane got in a little late from Toronto, Jackie arrived to long overdue hugs and tears.

"I just sat and cried. I just couldn't believe it. I just looked at the ticket and said, 'No, it's not real because Casey hasn't said anything.' It was just unbelievable," said Jackie of Queens It was just a brilliant, beautiful surprise," Jackie said.

Casey was ready with gifts: yellow roses of Texas and a pillow welcoming her to the Lone Star State and into the arms of her friend of nearly five decades.

It was an incredible moment, celebrating a great friendship built on years of long-distance communication.

