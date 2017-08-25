Lance Diamond documentary

Lance Diamond rocks the crowd in downtown Buffalo (Photo: wgrz)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It's a documentary about the life of Buffalo's famous lounge singer Lance Diamond, called "A Diamond in the Buff." The showman died in 2015, the same year production started on a film about his life.

The documentary features rare interviews with Diamond and his family.It is also full of music and you will see why Diamond loved Western New York.

It's 88 minutes of enjoyment and co-director Kevin Polowy said it's clear why Diamond did not take his talents to bigger cities. He also said there's history. "Not only did he break down the racial barriers in the 1960's and '70's in terms of being the first Black musician to play in the clubs in the suburbs, but he also was a mentor to so many young musicians. Lance Diamond at the time had the best band in Buffalo."

The documentary is being shown at the North Park Theatre, three times a day, Friday, Aug. 25 – Thurs. Aug. 31, with show times at 2:00 PM, 4:30 PM, and 7:00 PM.



