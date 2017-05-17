GreenField Health & Rehabilitation Center Earns Five-Star Rating from CMS

GreenField Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster has been recognized with a Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality care. CMS created the Five-Star quality rating system to help individuals, families and caregivers compare skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers more easily. This quality rating system gives each facility a rating of between one and five stars. Centers with five stars are considered to have a level of quality that is well above average.

The Five-Star rating system is based on information from annual state health inspections, staffing ratios, and a range of different quality measures such as cleanliness, staff responsiveness, rehospitalization, infections, and pain management. Scores in each of these three individual areas are then used to determine the overall star rating.

“We are honored to receive an outstanding five-star rating from CMS,” said Chris Koenig, President and CEO of the non-profit Niagara Lutheran Health System, parent organization of GreenField Health & Rehabilitation Center. “It recognizes the exceptional level of care our staff provides each day to our residents and patients. We try to treat everyone here like family and it shows.”

At GreenField Health & Rehabilitation Center, treatment programs are designed specifically for each individual and provided in a state-of-the-art facility which includes a full-sized pool. Services available include skilled nursing, respite care, and in-patient and out-patient rehabilitation such as physical, occupational, and speech and language therapy.

GreenField Health & Rehabilitation Center is a part of The GreenFields Continuing Care Community, also located in Lancaster. The GreenFields provides for the physical, social, and spiritual needs of their residents in a Christian environment. In addition to GreenField Health & Rehabilitation Center, The GreenFields offers a variety of living arrangements and support levels based on individual needs. This includes independent living apartments in GreenField Manor; assisted living apartments in GreenField Court; and memory care and enhanced assisted living in GreenField Terrace.

For more information about GreenField Health & Rehabilitation Center or The GreenFields Continuing Care Community, visit www.thegreenfields.org.

