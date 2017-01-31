CARSTAR Services - We'll Get Your Vehicle Back on It's Feet!

Ventura’s CARSTAR Collision will get your vehicle back on the road again. Our highly trained technicians restore vehicles back to pre-accident condition using state-of-the-art auto body repair equipment.

Does your car need a face-lift? Do you have dents in your car that you’ve been meaning to take care of? Do you have fading paint that annoys you every time you look at it? We all like to take some amount of pride in our vehicles. From collision repair to auto paint and car detailing, Ventura’s CARSTAR Collision can make your vehicle look brand new all over again. No matter what service we perform, there's one thing you can always count on: exceptional quality each and every time.

To ensure the repair process goes smoothly for our customers, we offer a number of additional services including:

• Car rental assistance

• Customer vehicle pickup and delivery

• Extended hours, including Saturdays and by appointment

• 24-hour towing; please ask for details

• Assistance with insurance claims

• VIP detailing and wash

• And more!

As an added bonus, we have helpful tips to keeping your car in great shape in between any service needed. You can find these tips in our Car Care section. Also check out our details on quality auto body repair and quality paint service.

Don't forget... When accidents happen, your Ventura’s CARSTAR Collision is here to help!

Nationwide Warranty

Wherever you go, your warranty goes.

Some places say they guarantee their work - but at each independently owned and operated CARSTAR location we put it in writing. Only CARSTAR covers you across both the U.S. and Canada. And with stores in more than 350 locations, chances are you'll always be near one.

How long does the warranty last? A full lifetime with the store that works on your vehicle if you receive a lifetime warranty. Should you experience any problem whatsoever with our repairs during normal vehicle use, just bring it back and your warranty covers everything.

Of course, life has a way of taking you places, and if you receive a limited 5 year nationwide warranty then we'll be right there with you when it does. If you move to a new city or happen to be traveling, you're still covered at any nationwide CARSTAR store for five years. Best of all, if by chance there is no CARSTAR nearby, we'll find a convenient and quality store to honor your warranty. Try finding another collision repair company that goes that extra mile.

FAQ

Q. Am I required to return to the original CARSTAR store that repaired my car to have the warranty work done?

A. If you live within a 50-mile radius of the issuing store, you must have any warranty claim serviced at that location. Outside of that radius, you should call 716-827-5826 for the store nearest to you.

Q. How do I file a warranty claim?

A. Simply take your warranty and repair receipt to the CARSTAR store that repaired your vehicle and they will handle the rest. If you have moved or are traveling, call 716-827-5826 for the store nearest you.

Q. What is NOT covered by the warranty?

A. The warranty covers the specific itemized repair provided by your CARSTAR store, including labor and materials. The warranty does not include:

• Parts

• Defects resulting from misuse or lack of proper maintenance

• Normal wear and tear, element exposure and extreme environmental damages

• Repair/replacement of tires, batteries, electrical parts, wiper blades, oils, lubricants or mechanical parts

• Alignment after 90 days

• Rust repairs

Q. Will I incur any additional costs if I file a warranty claim?

A. No. All you need to do is take your warranty and repair receipt to the CARSTAR location the repaired your vehicle. If you have moved or are traveling, call 716-827-5826 for the store nearest you. The work will be performed free of charge.

Financing and Payment Options

We'd be happy to help any way we can.

It's traumatic enough to be in an accident. Unfortunately, paying for the repairs afterwards can be just as stressful. You need your car now, even if you don't have the money now, because life won't wait around for you. That's why CARSTAR offers the CarCareONESM credit card. Rest easy and get your car fixed, then pay for it later down the road.

No Interest If Paid In Full In 6 months* on purchases of $299 or more with your CARSTAR/CarCareONESM card. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the promotion balance including optional charges, is not paid in full within 6 months or if you make a late payment. Minimum Monthly Payments Required.

*Valid on minimum purchase of $299 on CARSTAR/CarCareONESM card account. On promo purchase balance, monthly payments required, but no Finance Charges will be assessed if (1) promo purchase balance paid in full in 6 months and (2) all minimum monthly payments on account paid when due. Otherwise, promo may be terminated and treated as a non-promo balance. Finance Charges accrued at the Purchase APR will be assessed from purchase date. Regular rates apply to non-promo balances, including optional charges. Promo purchases on existing accounts may not receive full benefit of promo terms, including reduced APR if applicable, if account is subject to Penalty APR. Payments over the minimum will be applied as required by applicable law. As of {insert date}, APR 28.99% & on all accounts in default, Penalty APR: 29.99%.Minimum Finance Charge $2.00. Subject to approval by GE Money Bank.

*All Major Credit Cards accepted Visa, MC, Discover, American Express

