6 lessons for the Sandwich Generation

(Photo: Terrence Horan/MarketWatch)

On any given day, I make two phone calls in the late afternoon. One is to my home to check in on the family. And the other is to my other home for much the same purpose.

No, I’m not leading a double life — at least not in the sense you might be thinking. My first home is the one I live at with my wife and 16-year-old daughter. (I have a son, too, but he’s already in the work world and living on his own.) And my second is my childhood one, where my 89-year-old wheelchair-bound father still lives under the care of a part-time aide.

But the mere fact that both homes figure into my daily routine tells you a little about the balance I have to strike in life. Yes, I’m a member of what’s been dubbed the “sandwich generation” — that is, the population of middle-aged adults (I’m 51) who are caught between taking care of their children and taking care of their parents. And a sizable population it is: Almost half (47%) of adults in their 40s and 50s fit my profile, according to the Pew Research Center, a nonprofit think-tank in Washington, D.C.

Pew says this has become a phenomenon in our culture for two very likely reasons: Our population is aging, which means “more and more adults are finding themselves in a position where they have to provide at least some level of care or support to an (elderly) parent,” says Kim Parker, Pew’s director of social trends research. And our kids are growing up in a world where it’s harder and harder to maintain financial independence. “Think of all those millennials who have boomeranged back into their parents’ homes,” Parker adds.

I should state up front that I consider myself one of the fortunate ones. My kids are responsible individuals who rarely prompt a worry, financial or otherwise. And my dad is in generally good health beyond the mobility problem (and some mild cognitive issues); plus, he’s got a solid pension (thankfully, he’s of the generation that got pensions) and a reasonably solid nest egg, so money is not a major issue in his life.

But I won’t pretend that there’s not a “price” I pay in terms of having to stay on top of my two homes at the same time. Mostly, it’s a matter of trying to do too much at once. There’s always something weighing on my mind, be it helping my daughter select a good summer pre-college program or helping my father select a new wheelchair. And there’s always something I have to attend, from school functions to visits with physical therapists and social workers.

Plus, the money aspect can’t be completely ignored. Even if things appear financially stable right now, I have to remember that my daughter’s college years are around the corner and my dad’s need for additional at-home care is a likely possibility.

I don’t pretend to have all the answers as to how to deal with all these issues. But in the past few years, I’ve learned a few things about living the sandwich life. And I’ve also talked to financial and other experts about their take on caring for children and parents simultaneously. So consider the following tips for what they are — some basic steps, with the caveat that each family’s situation is slightly different.

Get everyone’s finances out in the open

It’s foolish to make a plan without the proper information. But when it comes to money, a lot can stay hidden. Until my mother became stricken with cancer in 2013 (she died a year later), I had no clue as to how much she and my dad had ever earned or how much they had saved. Fortunately, I was able to get my mom, who managed her and my father’s finances, to share everything a few months before her passing, so I could take over paying bills, filing taxes and such. But I’d be lying if I said I wished we hadn’t had the conversation sooner — it would have streamlined certain financial planning. (And dare I say: I might have gotten my parents a little better return than the near 0% they were seeing on the sizable chunk of savings they kept in a standard checking account.)

Now, I’m taking the lesson from that experience to heart and letting my kids gain a clearer understanding of my and my wife’s finances. At the very least, it will make things easier for them when we pass away. At the very most, it will help them understand why we can’t pay for certain things so easily.

Understand whose money it is

Just because I’m responsible for paying all the bills doesn’t mean it’s “my money.” With my father, I cede many (though not all) financial decisions to him because I respect that the savings he built over a lifetime are his. Conversely, with my kids, I make them pay their fair share for certain things, even when my wife and I can afford to shoulder the cost alone. It’s the same reason many experts suggest that grown-up children who return to the nest post-college should pay their parents for a portion of the household expenses. “Otherwise, they don’t grow up to be independent. I’ve seen it happen too often,” says Jimmy Lee, a financial adviser and chief executive of Las Vegas-based Wealth Consulting Group.

Seek out the right professionals and organizations for help

Unless you’re a financial and legal wiz — and an ace social worker to boot — there’s no way you can manage the myriad affairs of your life, let alone your parents’ lives. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to consider working with a financial adviser for everything from retirement to college planning. (I currently work with an adviser suggested to me by a trusted friend, but if you’re lacking for a recommendation, consider working with an adviser who has the CFP — or Certified Financial Planner — designation, since it’s considered something of the gold standard in the industry). An estate attorney is also invaluable: For a variety of reasons, you’ll need a will (and so will your parents — mine didn’t have one until I pushed the point). Other documents you’ll likely want prepared by the attorney (for yourself or your parents) are a living will (which helps determine end-of-life care) and a power of attorney (which gives control of your affairs to another person in situations when you’re incapacitated or unavailable).

But the list of professionals doesn’t end there and it can include everyone from accountants to social workers. The key, I’ve found, is that you must think of yourself as the coach who calls the play, but then leaves it to the players (or professionals) to execute. But what if you don’t even have the time to be the coach? There’s a solution for that — at least when it comes your parents. Namely, think about hiring a geriatric care manager who can oversee lots of the details. (The Aging Life Care Association can help you find one.)

You’d also be surprised how much direct help you can get — or referrals to professionals — through government programs or nonprofit organizations. (Best of all: A lot of these resources are free.) A great place to start is your local Area Agency on Aging (these are programs funded through the federal government — the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging can point you to the one in your area.) Other invaluable resources include disease-based organizations (for example, the Alzheimer’s Association offers a robust array of services) or faith-based ones.

Find good care

If there’s a single professional who’s made the greatest difference in my life — and my father’s life — in the past couple of years, it’s the caregiver who spends about 35 hours a week with him. She not only takes care of a lot of day-to-day needs, she also provides companionship — not a small thing when you’ve reached the point in life, as my father has, where you’ve outlived your spouse and most of your friends. But finding good care is no easy task. (And the same is true if you’re looking for a caregiver for your children, though I’m thankfully well past that stage.) It may be something of a cliché to suggest this, but it never hurts to ask friends, family members and neighbors for recommendations. I found my dad’s caregiver through a neighbor who just happened to know a caregiver looking for a new client.

Of course, you also can also consider some of the resources mentioned above — a geriatric care manager, an Area Agency on Aging, the Alzheimer’s Association — for help with finding care. Or you can work with a private agency that provides at-home care (be advised, you’ll generally pay more if you go through a private agency rather than hiring a caregiver directly).

Make time for yourself

There are times I feel I never give enough of myself to the people who need me. Especially on the weekends, when I actually have the time to do so, but often reserve a few hours for heading to the gym and then meeting a friend. It turns out that guilt comes with the territory of living in the sandwich generation. “No matter how much you do, it’s never going to feel like enough,” says Jed Levine, an executive vice president with the New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. But most caregiving experts I spoke with insisted there’s no reason to feel guilty. If anything, they say it’s important to recharge your physical and mental batteries so you can continue to be there for the people who need your help.

And love your loved ones

As much of a challenge as it is taking responsibility for both my father and children, I wouldn’t trade that challenge for being parentless or childless. These are the people in life who mean the most to me. I recognize that my father won’t be around forever. I also recognize that my children are starting to lead their own lives away from me. As a member of the sandwich generation, I have come to realize that my daily “burden” is also a daily reminder of how blessed I truly am.

By Charles Passy, Reporter

MarketWatch