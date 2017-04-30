2 the Outdoors: Smith Woods

Trumansburg, N.Y.---You'll find Smith Woods tucked away in a corner of the tiny village of Trumansburg, New York. At first glance, one might not think too much of it, but a hike through this serene forest reveals a long history. Smith Woods is an old growth forest, one of a dwindling number of ancient groves that harbors history of our natural heritage. The land was originally more than 600 acres, and after changing hands many times over the decades, is now down to a mere 32 .For many years, the land was protected by a trust in Trumansburg .

"They managed it for about 100 years, and then about six or seven years ago, it was given to the Nature Center , and so that's what we have today," said Marvin Pritts of Cornell University. "This parcel was never logged, it was never used for agriculture. It's really a jewel that we have right along the main road between Ithaca and Trumansburg."

Most Old Growth forests get that way because they are located in places that are difficult to reach. That's one of the things that makes this one so unique. Somehow it managed to survive as the surrounding village grew.

"There's a swamp behind me,and most of that land was logged and used for agriculture, so the people who did that came up to this point where it was wet and swampy, and they decided not to go any further, and a small little parcel was left, maybe it was used for a wood lot, nobody knows, but maybe the gentleman who owned it at the time just liked the big trees and decided not to cut it down, to leave it alone," said Pritts.

Walking through an Old Growth forest is an experience unlike any other. A step into the woods feels as if you are entering a green cathedral.

"It really does feel that way, particularly in the summertime when all the leaves are fully out. It just really embraces you, the temperature drops a lot, the humidity goes up , it almost feels like a warm embrace in here. The sounds from the traffic subside. It's really a nice peaceful place to be in the summertime," said Pritts.

Although Old Growth forests comprise less than one percent of forests across the state, they contain a wealth of invaluable information.

"Old Growth forests are like a living history book, it's like being able to, essentially go back in time in a sense. Part of the goal of an Ecologist and an Environmental Biologist is to be able to read the forest, to be able to see all of the different kinds of plants that are there and the topography and soil and so on, and to make sense of how things at many different time scales work together to create the forest that we see today," said Robert Ross of the Paleontological Research Institute.

Smith Woods would never have survived for this long without the community it dwells in. The people of Trumansburg have embraced the forest as if it were an arboreal family.

"They have been very supportive over the years in simply making sure that the woods haven't been developed or otherwise greatly disturbed, and so whatever sorts of educational things we do in Smith Woods is done in collaboration and for the Trumansburg community and the greater Ithaca community and the Central New York community," said Ross.

