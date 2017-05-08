WWE coming back to Buffalo 7/28

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Kevin Owens and Cesaro battle it out at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY-- Wrestling is coming back to Buffalo.

Wrestler Roman Reins, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Enzo Amore & Big Cass will be just a few who will be at the KeyBank Center July 28 for their WWE LIVE SummerSlam Heatwave.

Tickets go on sale May 20 at 10am. Tickets prices range from $113.50 - $18.50. You can also purchase them at the KeyBank Center Box Office or online at: www.tickets.com.

