WWE coming back to Buffalo 7/28

May 08, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- Wrestling is coming back to Buffalo.

Wrestler Roman Reins, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Enzo Amore & Big Cass will be just a few who will be at the KeyBank Center July 28 for their WWE LIVE SummerSlam Heatwave.

Tickets go on sale May 20 at 10am.  Tickets prices range from $113.50 - $18.50.  You can also purchase them at the KeyBank Center Box Office or online at: www.tickets.com.

