WWE coming back to Buffalo 7/28

BUFFALO, NY-- Wrestling is coming back to Buffalo.
Wrestler Roman Reins, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Enzo Amore & Big Cass will be just a few who will be at the KeyBank Center July 28 for their WWE LIVE SummerSlam Heatwave.
Tickets go on sale May 20 at 10am. Tickets prices range from $113.50 - $18.50. You can also purchase them at the KeyBank Center Box Office or online at: www.tickets.com.
