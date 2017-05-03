Transit Drive-In taking stand against Disney

Transit Drive-In (Photo: WGRZ)

LOCKPORT, NY-- When Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is released Friday in theaters across the country, one place you won't see it is the Transit Drive-In.

The Transit Drive-In, along with some drive-ins in Ohio, are taking a stand against Disney. The Transit Drive-In posted on their Facebook page that Disney wanted a higher percentage of the ticket sales for this movie, as well as telling the drive-in what co-feature they have to air with the Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

The drive-in said that would result in higher ticket prices for customers.

Here is the statement from the Transit Drive-In's Facebook page:

One of the hardest parts of running a business is making tough decisions, even decisions you don't necessarily want to make, yet they still have to made. Over the past several days, we have been in ongoing discussions, through our movie buying agent, with Walt Disney Pictures on playing their new superhero movie coming out on May 5, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Unfortunately, we were not able to come to an agreement on a deal which we felt was fair, on the basis of industry standards and precedents. To summarize, the deal being offered to us as "take it or leave it" was the highest percentage of ticket sales that we have ever been asked to pay for any previous movie from any other studio, and would have set a terrible precedent for future negotiations on other movies with other studios. It would also have resulted in higher movie rental fees, which would lead directly to higher ticket prices for our customers. As if that was not bad enough, they were also demanding that we show Beauty and the Beast as a co-feature on the first week, a movie that we have already been showing for seven straight weeks, and then on the second and third weeks we would be forced to show their nature documentary, Born In China, as the co-feature. Due to these unreasonable demands that only come from one studio, Walt Disney Pictures, we are regretfully passing on the opportunity to show this movie during its opening few weeks. We do, however, expect that it will be available to play later in the month as a co-feature, to show with the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, which opens on May 26, in case you are willing to wait that long to see it, or would like to see it again. We are in this business to show the best new movies, so it is painful for us to have to make this difficult decision, which we have been struggling with ourselves over for the past several days. However, we have come to the harsh conclusion that it is in the best long-term interests of our drive-in theatre, and for our customers, to decline showing a new movie when a studio's terms or demands are unprecedented and unfair. Thank you for your continued support of our drive-in theatre, and we look forward to showing more exciting new movies for many years to come.

Hundreds of Transit Drive-In fans posted comments in support of the drive-in on their facebook page. 2 On Your Side sent the Disney Movie Studios an email requesting a statement in response. We are still waiting to hear back from them.

