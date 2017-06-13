Test run for Wallenda stunt

Niagara Falls (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Once again Niagara Falls will be in the spotlight.

Five years ago Nick wallenda walked a tight rope over the falls. On Tuesday, we got a view of what to expect on Thursday when his wife, Erendira, will hang from a helicopter by her teeth.

Erendira Wallenda. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

Rainbow Air, the helicopter that will carry Erendira, did test runs over Niagara Falls. This is to replicate what will happen on Thursday. The stunt is expected to last about 5 to 7 minutes and is expected to begin at 8:30am on Thursday. The park will be open, but people are encouraged to watch it on TV.

Channel 2 will livestream the broadcast on Channel 2 and wgrz.com beginning at 8am.

