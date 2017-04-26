WGRZ honored with five regional Murrow Awards

BUFFALO, NY – The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has announced its Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for 2017 and WGRZ (wgrz.com) has been honored with five awards.

WGRZ competed against television stations from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

WGRZ was awarded regional “Murrows” in the following five categories:

1) Overall Excellence

2) Breaking News Coverage: Bethlehem Steel Fire

3) Excellence in Writing: Dave McKinley

4) Website (wgrz.com)

5) Excellence in Social Media

“It is a tribute to our dedicated team that we have won the award for Overall Excellence in this highly competitive multi state region,” said WGRZ President & General Manager Jim Toellner. “The fact that four out of five of these awards are station-wide efforts is really exciting. It speaks to depth, collaboration and coordination. And of course, congratulations to Dave again for his great storytelling!”

The regional winners now move to the national competition.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV