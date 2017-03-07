'This is Us' after show episode 17: 'That was Us'

This is Us episode 17. Photo: NBC. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison, NBC)

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down the 17th episode of the show in a web extra That was Us.

The 17th after show features cast members Mandy Moore (Rebecca) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack). The pair discuss show themes, such as tough goodbyes and celebrating a full life.

This is Us is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on WGRZ Channel 2. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.

Copyright 2017 KING