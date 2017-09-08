September 9-Park Creek Community Living Community

Park Creek Apartments is celebrating their 10-year anniversary in just a few short weeks! They are located at 410 Mill Street in Williamsville. To find out more about all of the amenities and services they offer you can head over to their website which is www.park-creek.com. Remember, the community is invited to take part in their 10 year anniversary celebration on Sunday, September 24th. They do ask that you RSVP by calling 716-632-3000. Embrace seasons past, and begin a new life at Park Creek Community Living Community.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV