September 9- Master Khechen

The new school year is just beginning, but some kids may already be ready for it to end! Keeping them focused in the classroom can be difficult for both teachers and parents. Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy is offering a unique seminar coming up in just a few short days designed to help kids better focus in the classroom. The Focus for Better Grades Martial Arts Academy is taking place Saturday, September 16th and you can call one of their five locations to RSVP your spot. To find out more about Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy you can visit their website at www.masterkhechen.com.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV