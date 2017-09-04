September 4: The Amberleigh

Many seniors, as they age, are looking to downsize and move into a place that can accommodate their changing needs and lifestyle. One such place is The Amberleigh in Williamsville which strives to enrich the lifestyles of seniors in our community.

The Amberleigh offers different types of living options for all seniors. Their beautiful community is located at 2330 Maple Road in Williamsville.

You can find out more about all the services and amenities they have to offer at www.capitalsenior.com or give them a call at (716) 689-4555 to talk to their staff or set up a tour.

On Saturday, September 16 you can join them in the Western New York Walk to Defeat Alzheimer's and on Monday, October 2 join them on campus for their food truck event.

