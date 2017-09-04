WGRZ
September 4: REACH Academy Charter School

September 04, 2017

REACH Academy Charter School just open its doors this year at 115 Ash Street in Buffalo and is currently teaching both Kindergarten and Grade 1 children. 
 
You can find out more about Buffalo's newest charter school by heading over to their website, www.reachacademycharter.org, or give them a call at (716) 248-1485.
 
They still have a few opening for students in their Grade 1 classrooms and have a waiting list for kindergarten students.
 

