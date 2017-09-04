September 4: REACH Academy Charter School

REACH Academy Charter School just open its doors this year at 115 Ash Street in Buffalo and is currently teaching both Kindergarten and Grade 1 children.
You can find out more about Buffalo's newest charter school by heading over to their website, www.reachacademycharter.org, or give them a call at (716) 248-1485.
They still have a few opening for students in their Grade 1 classrooms and have a waiting list for kindergarten students.
