September 4: REACH Academy Charter School

REACH Academy Charter School just open its doors this year at 115 Ash Street in Buffalo and is currently teaching both Kindergarten and Grade 1 children.

You can find out more about Buffalo's newest charter school by heading over to their website, www.reachacademycharter.org , or give them a call at (716) 248-1485.

They still have a few opening for students in their Grade 1 classrooms and have a waiting list for kindergarten students.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV